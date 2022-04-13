USD 141.11 Mn growth expected in Roll Forming Machines Market | Evolving Opportunities with Asc Machine Tools Inc. and Botou Xianfa Roll Forming Machine Factory | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global roll forming machines market size is expected to increase by USD 141.11 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the future growth of the market. The report also covers the successful business strategies adopted by leading vendors and their key offerings.

The market is driven by the growing demand for CNC incorporated roll forming machines. In addition, the increasing use of additive manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the roll forming machines market.

CNC machines increase productivity, efficiency, and ensure easy incorporation of the latest technologies in the manufacturing process. These machines can be easily programmed and handled by semi-skilled operators. The adoption of such machinery in the manufacturing process results in reduced operational costs and helps the manufacturers achieve a competitive advantage over their rivals. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of automated machinery such as CNC machines. This is subsequently increasing the demand for CNC incorporated roll forming machines, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Vendors in the Roll Forming Machines Market:

The global roll forming machines market is fragmented in nature and characterized by the presence of several well-established and small regional players. The market is extremely competitive for new entrants. The increased manufacture of customized and energy-efficient machines by regional and local vendors has intensified the competition in the market. International players are focusing on constantly expanding their footprint in developing countries and adopting automation and robotics to differentiate their products and expand their product portfolio. Vendors are also increasing their investments in R&D to improve roll forming processes as improper assembly and alignment issues in the machines can affect the production process.

Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Asc Machine Tools Inc.

Botou Xianfa Roll Forming Machine Factory

Bradbury Co. Inc.

Brand Forming Machinery Co. Ltd.

Englert Inc.

Fonntai Rollform Machinery Corp.

Form Process Engineering

Gasparini SpA

Hangzhou Roll Forming Technology Co. Ltd.

Hayes International

Howick Ltd.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.

LMS International Ltd.

Mestek Inc.

Metform International Ltd.

Nissei Co. Ltd.

Rebas Machinery Technology Co. Ltd.

Samco Machinery Ltd.

Scottsdale Construction Systems Ltd.

Shanghai Duwell Industrial Co. Ltd.

Global Roll Forming Machines Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global roll forming machines market is segmented by end-user (automotive industry, manufacturing industry, and construction industry) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Roll Forming Machines Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Automotive industry - size and forecast 2021-2026

Manufacturing industry - size and forecast 2021-2026

Construction industry - size and forecast 2021-2026

The automotive industry is the prime end-user in the market. The increased use of roll forming machines to produce automotive parts such as door beams, bumpers, rocker panels, and chassis is driving the growth of the segment.

Roll Forming Machines Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC currently holds 40% of the global market share. The region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and the high concentration of manufacturing industries are driving the growth of the regional market.

Roll Forming Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 141.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.89 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asc Machine Tools Inc., Botou Xianfa Roll Forming Machine Factory, Bradbury Co. Inc., Brand Forming Machinery Co. Ltd., Englert Inc., Fonntai Rollform Machinery Corp., Form Process Engineering, Gasparini SpA, Hangzhou Roll Forming Technology Co. Ltd., Hayes International, Howick Ltd., Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., LMS International Ltd., Mestek Inc., Metform International Ltd., Nissei Co. Ltd., Rebas Machinery Technology Co. Ltd., Samco Machinery Ltd., Scottsdale Construction Systems Ltd., and Shanghai Duwell Industrial Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

