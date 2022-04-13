Announcing…Opening Day of the iaedp™ 2022 Virtual Symposium Featuring Keynote Headliners, Spanish-only Presentations

The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals, provider of educational programs and training standards for eating disorder specialists and other healthcare professionals caring for those suffering from the full spectrum of disordered eating, is proud to announce opening day on April 1 of its 35th annual iaedp™ Symposium offered on a virtual platform with on-demand accessibility. The Virtual Symposium runs through June 30 with the opportunity for participants to view more than 50 presentations.

To register for the iaedp™ 2022 Virtual Symposium, visit https://iaedp.site-ym.com/event/2022VirtualSymposium. For additional information about the iaedp™ Symposium 2022, visit iaedp.com (iaedp.com).

The 2022 iaedp™ Virtual Symposium kicks-off with both Core Courses and five keynote speaker headline presentations as well as Spanish-only presentations. Unlike the live Symposiums at iaedp™, participants can view every one of the 2022 Symposium sessions with the on-demand accessibility.

"The field of eating disorders is always evolving with the development of new treatment methods, new research and even a new healthcare system," says Bonnie Harken, Managing Director of the iaedp Foundation. "The purpose of our Symposium has always been to provide a forum for eating disorder professionals to discuss these changes as well as to educate, network and exchange information."

Due to the extreme popularity, iaedp™ once again is offering Core Courses in conjunction with the 2022 Symposium. With these courses, professionals who are new to the field or do not specialize in eating disorders can receive a live and first-hand introduction to eating disorder treatment. During the 2022 Symposium, the cost includes:

Core Courses only, with no 2022 Virtual Symposium registration, is $375 , regardless of iaedp™ membership type or status.

, regardless of iaedp™ membership type or status. Full 2022 Virtual Symposium registration with Core Courses is $800 , regardless of iaedp™ membership type or status.

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp.com) has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.

