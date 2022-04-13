HashCash Expansion Plans to Create Job Opportunites for a Large Number of Indians in Various Roles

HashCash unfolds its plan to hire 100+ employees in various capacities. It is on an expansion mission despite the harsh crypto taxations in India.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International blockchain development company HashCash Consultants announces its intent of hiring personnel in a huge number for its Indian development center. A company spokesperson broke down the specific domains that hiring will be on.

As per HashCash management, the company is on an expansion spell that would require strengths in various domains of operation in a much higher number. The domains include Blockchain development, Software Development, Business Analysis, Database & Infrastructure, QA & Testing, Marketing, Business Development, support, and others.

Primarily a blockchain development company, HashCash seeks to grow in the areas of web 3.0 integration in blockchain applications. It also targets Defi application and building and supporting DAOs. The expansion plan demands talent acquisition and skill-building before making any significant move into unexplored spaces.

When it comes to hiring HashCash Consultants has always favored the young, often employing fresh graduates.

"We're a young team and more often tilt towards hiring fresh graduates offering them the exposure into the very exciting blockchain domain," revealed the HR manager. However, this time the company plans to find the right talent for the newer and more challenging projects that are expected.

"We are currently flooded with projects that hover around DAOs, DeFi platform building, NFTs, and Web 3.0 integration," said Raj Chowdhury, HashCash chief, and blockchain pioneer.

"We've had an enormous success providing crypto exchange solutions and we realize it's time we took on new challenges," he added, going on to elaborate on how the new teams are going to have a mix of fresh and experienced talents. The advanced crypto avenues that HashCash is eyeing are nascent concepts by themselves. Therefore, aiming to accomplish those involves substantial risk.

Chowdhury appears confident in his growth plans and is looking forward to welcoming a large team mingling with his existing team that has met success in several overseas projects.

On the development front, HashCash has signed up on a project building a micro-loan platform that provides funds to women entrepreneurs of Morocco. The company also has plans to collaborate with a Metaverse company. HC Remit, a HashCash product is deployed in a Vietnamese payment service providing company to route-in overseas payments.

HashCash Consultants had entered the crypto market space as an equipped and ambitious enterprise. After studying its eventful and interesting journey, it can be concluded that this company is worth watching.

About HashCash Consultants

HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.

Media Contact

COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info

SOURCE HashCash Consultants