Canadian North York General Hospital chooses enterprise imaging solution from Sectra to improve radiology workflows

LINKÖPING, Sweden and MISSISSAUGA, Canada, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra SECT has signed a contract with North York General Hospital (NYGH) in Canada. NYGH will utilize the radiology and breast imaging modules and vendor-neutral archive (VNA) of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution to review and store images. Replacing the multiple systems used today with one unified imaging platform will enable NYGH to boost radiology reading efficiency and enhance current workflows to improve patient care by doing more without increasing the workload on staff.
"Finding a modern solution to enhance our system performance and radiologist reading efficiency was crucial to our decision. We were also keen to get a solution that supports our future growth and has good AI integration and remote reading capabilities as we expect that to be highly important going forward," says Dr. Ryan Margau, Chief Radiologist and Medical Director for Medical Imaging at North York General Hospital.
Affiliated with the University of Toronto, NYGH provides high-quality acute, ambulatory, and long-term care to approximately half a million people across seven sites. NYGH was named one of Forbes Canada's Top Employers 2022 and was ranked the leading community academic hospital in Canada for the fourth consecutive year by Newsweek this year. With Sectra's solution, the hospital will be able to view images from any modality, assign the right case to the right user, and access a native and extensive diagnostic toolset—all from a single platform. The solution will also integrate with NYGH's EMR and patient portals.
"I'm excited to welcome North York General Hospital as the newest member of Sectra Canada's enterprise imaging community. Sectra's solution can support NYGH with future growth and make it possible for them to expand and benefit from integrated diagnostics and emerging technology, such as AI or digital pathology," says Nader Soltani, President of Sectra Canada Inc.
The contract, signed in April 2022, provides enterprise imaging as a subscription (Sectra One). This allows for scalability of the system as NYGH's volumes grow and facilitates expansion into other specialties.
Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Sectra has supported healthcare organizations in Canada since 2004 and opened its Canadian office in 2017 to increase its local presence. Sectra's radiology module for enterprise imaging, Sectra PACS, has won the prestigious customer satisfaction award "Best in KLAS" for three consecutive years. Visit Sectra's website to find out more about Sectra in Canada.
About Sectra
Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2020/2021 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,632 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.
For further information, please contact:
Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, +46 (0)705 23 52 27
Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, +46 (0)708 23 56 10
