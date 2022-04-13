Wallcovering Market in the US to Grow by USD 9.21 billion | Residential End-user Segment to Have Highest Market Share Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallcovering Market in the US Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

10+ – Including Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BRADLEY USA LLC, Brewster Home Fashions, F. Schumacher and Co., Koch Industries Inc., Koroseal Interior Products LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Co., Wallquest Inc., and York Wallcoverings Inc. among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape;

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; Segments: End-user (residential and commercial) and product type (wall panel, tiles, and metallic wall covering).

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Wallcovering Market in the US is expected to grow by USD 9.21 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.44%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Market Segmentation

The wallcovering market in the US is segmented by end-user (residential and commercial) and product type (wall panel, tiles, and metallic wall covering). The residential end-user segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the residential construction industry and the increase in disposable income are expected to drive the demand for wallcovering products, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By product type, the market is segmented into wall panel, tiles, and metallic wall covering.

Vendor Insights-

The wallcovering market in the US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality and prices to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - The company offers wallcovering product ranges which are WallStar, WallWise, and Wall Liners.

The company offers wallcovering product ranges which are WallStar, WallWise, and Wall Liners. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - The company offers wallcovering through its subsidiary company Benjamin Moore and co.

The company offers wallcovering through its subsidiary company and co. BRADLEY USA LLC - The company offers wallcovering products such as 100 Things Grey Wallcovering, 125-4 Ivory Cobalt Wallcovering, 1515 Blue Sapphire Wallcovering, and 411 Coral Blush Turquoise Wallcovering.

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

Wallcovering Market in the US Driver:

Increasing trend for interior designing:

Interior designing and related products are characterized by contemporary styles and designs. Modern designs have significant growth potential. The growing number of working women and their participation in household decision-making has also significantly increased interest in interior design. In addition, online platforms play a major role in encouraging consumers to invest in interior designs. Independent bloggers and designers partner with popular e-commerce players and websites that showcase the latest trends and products.

Wallcovering Market in the US Trend:

Availability of personalized and customized wall decor products:

Online retailers play a key role in providing personalized services to customers. Customers can choose their products based on their customization requirements. For example, Amazon's exclusive customization service in the wall decor space is known as Amazon Prints. These factors will further enhance the growth of the wallcovering market in the US during the forecast period.

Wallcovering Market Scope in the US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BRADLEY USA LLC, Brewster Home Fashions, F. Schumacher and Co., Koch Industries Inc., Koroseal Interior Products LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Co., Wallquest Inc., and York Wallcoverings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

