Moore Kuehn Encourages PAFO, CDK, HBP, and SAIL Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK , April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:
- Pacifico Acquisition Corp. PAFO
Pacifico has agreed to merge with Caravelle. Under the proposed transaction, Pacifico shareholders ownership in the combined company will be diluted.
- CDK Global Inc. CDK
CDK Global has agreed to merge with Brookfield Business Partners. Under the proposed transaction, CDK Global shareholders will receive $54.87 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether CDK Global's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. HBP
Huttig has agreed to merge with Woodgrain. Under the proposed transaction, Huttig shareholders will receive $10.70 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Huttig's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. SAIL
SailPoint has agreed to merge with Thomas Bravo. Under the proposed transaction, SailPoint shareholders will receive $65.25 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether SailPoint's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.
Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.
Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.
Moore Kuehn is a 5-star client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245
SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC
