Author Belinda LaForce's new book "Crystal Reflection: Seasons of Inspiration That Which the Lord Hath Made" is a compelling collection of poetry

Recent release "Crystal Reflection: Seasons of Inspiration That Which the Lord Hath Made" from Page Publishing author Belinda LaForce represents the author's passion for the expression of deep feelings, releasing thoughts that were previously kept unrevealed and silent through written words on a page.

SEARCY, Ark., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Belinda LaForce, who retired after thirty-four years of public service, has completed her new book "Crystal Reflection: Seasons of Inspiration That Which the Lord Hath Made": a gripping and potent collection of poetry.

Author Belinda LaForce discusses her work, writing, "Each poem describes in some way how life can take a toll on our spirit and sanity, especially when we are not honest with ourselves and others about who we truly are as a person and smother our desires and dreams, not allowing ourselves to experience the life we are meant to have and feeling the freedom to achieve. Its message cannot deny there is a heavenly Creator that gives hope and grace to all who believe."

Published by Page Publishing, Belinda LaForce's impactful work allows readers to experience the author's passion for her faith and provides an opportunity for them to strengthen their own faith.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Crystal Reflection: Seasons of Inspiration That Which the Lord Hath Made" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

