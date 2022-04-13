Author Dana Bennett's new book "Growing out of Old into New" is a poignant celebration of the faith-given strength that helped her escape the scourge of addiction

Recent release "Growing out of Old into New" from Page Publishing author Dana Bennett is an uplifting collection of poetry giving praise to the divine intervention that pointed the way toward her recovery. With searing candor and deeply personal revelation, she shares her pain, her strength, and, ultimately, her triumph.

DENTON, Texas, April 13, 2022 Dana Bennett, a recovering mother, wife, and friend who struggled with substance abuse issues for twenty years, has completed her new book "Growing out of Old into New": a compilation of essay and verse sharing her own experiences both while in the grip of addition and on her long road toward healing.

The author shares, "This book was written to reach the hearts of people in recovery or those who have struggled with some type of problem that's taken control of their lives and made it unmanageable or just love to read uplifting poetry. I love to share what it took for me to get where I am today with the world so enjoy; thanks for all the support of the readers who will read this book and have a life-changing experience."

Published by Page Publishing, Dana Bennett's engrossing book is an inspiring source of strength for anyone on their own journey toward recovery.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Growing out of Old into New" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

