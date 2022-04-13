Willie Peel's newly released "Daily Bible Quotations and Translations with the Bishop: A Daily Devotion Book" is an enjoyable daily encouragement of faith

"Daily Bible Quotations and Translations with the Bishop: A Daily Devotion Book" from Christian Faith Publishing author Willie Peel is a helpful resource for those who seek to have a deeper understanding of God's word.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Daily Bible Quotations and Translations with the Bishop: A Daily Devotion Book": an engaging guide to daily worship. "Daily Bible Quotations and Translations with the Bishop: A Daily Devotion Book" is the creation of published author Willie Peel.
Peel shares, "Whether or not you're experienced in any form of worship or in gaining a relationship with Jesus Christ, this book was meant for you. Your walk is your walk, but this book is a guide to assist you along the way. Feel free to share the knowledge that you'll gain with others. It will be both rewarding and challenging at times. Keep going. It's worth the work to gain God's knowledge.
"Amen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Willie Peel's new book is geared towards both new and established believers.
Peel offers thoughtful reflections paired with relevant scripture in hopes of empowering others on their walk with Christ.
Consumers can purchase "Daily Bible Quotations and Translations with the Bishop: A Daily Devotion Book" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Daily Bible Quotations and Translations with the Bishop: A Daily Devotion Book," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.