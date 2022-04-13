Author Jeremy Nittler's book "The Kingdom of Darkness" is a riveting work of fiction seeking answers to humanity's eternal question the true nature of good and evil

Recent release "The Kingdom of Darkness" from Page Publishing author Jeremy Nittler is a thought-provoking synthesis of Scripture and fantasy in a spellbinding journey into the past, where the most elemental facets of heaven and hell are laid bare.

YUKON, Okla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeremy Nittler has completed his new book "The Kingdom of Darkness": a gripping and potent work of inspired spiritual fantasy that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.

What if the best way to understand good is to understand evil? What if the best way to understand light, is to understand darkness? What if you could read the Bible from the vantage point of The King of Darkness himself? Where did it all begin? Who was Satan before the fall, and what events led up to him becoming evil? Why and when did he fall from Heaven? Author J K Nittler wants to take you through a mystical journey back in time, to show you the hidden things that have been lost in the modern-day discussions in the Bible, even those of scholarly tables. By reading this book, you will discover both the beautiful sides of evil, but also of goodness, of holiness, and hopefully even the heights and the depths of the Father's love for us all.

Published by Page Publishing, Jeremy Nittler's engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid spiritual fantasy readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Kingdom of Darkness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

