Author Bonnie Krum's New Book "Kindness of Hearts" is an Engaging Children's Story That Highlights the Importance of Finding Purpose in Simple Tasks

Recent release "Kindness of Hearts" from Page Publishing author Bonnie Krum is a meaningful children's book that sheds light on how even simple tasks, when carried out from the heart, can make a huge difference.

HIGHLAND, Md., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bonnie Krum has completed her new book "Kindness of Hearts": an insightful children's story about a young girl named Ava, who is excited to find out what new assignment Mrs. Applegate has planned for her kindergarten class.

Mrs. Applegate always makes learning fun, but this project is different. Ava must put a lot more thought into completing her task.

Author Bonnie Krum, a Maryland native, has been an early childhood educator for thirty years. Her works, including poetry and educational stories, have been published in local newspapers and magazines. Inspired by her four grandchildren and young students, her children's books aim to bring to life the lessons that showcase family relationships and peer-to-peer interactions.

Bonnie Krum begins her story, writing, "Ava woke up excited about her day. She was in kindergarten, and her teacher, Mrs. Applegate, promised a surprise for all the students

on Friday if everyone accomplished their weekly assignment on time. Mrs. Applegate was a fun teacher. She always came up with games to help her students learn. Ava liked that she could play and learn at the same time."

Published by Page Publishing, Bonnie Krum's memorable tale follows Ava as she makes her best effort to complete her project. Will she complete it on time, and will she learn something along the way?

Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase"Kindness of Hearts" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

