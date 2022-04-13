Author Steven R. Hoer, M.D.'s new book "Bumps and Bruises" is a thoughtful work sharing ideas to help readers navigate the vicissitudes of the modern human experience

Recent release "Bumps and Bruises: A Surgeon's Reflections on Life" from Page Publishing author Steven R. Hoer, M.D. is a thought-provoking volume offering actionable principles for identifying problem areas in any facet of life, prescribing solutions, and maintaining a healthy and forward-looking perspective to maximize personal and professional fulfillment.

HENDERSON, N.V., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steven R. Hoer, M.D., president and founder of the Orthopedic Institute of Henderson in Henderson, Nevada and an award-winning orthopedic surgeon who has held many professional leadership positions including chief of staff, chief of surgery, and on numerous governance boards as well as served as an ecclesiastical leader counseling both adults and youth, has completed his new book "Bumps and Bruises: A Surgeon's Reflections on Life": an invaluable resource harnessing decades of experience helping others meet and overcome the inevitable challenges of life in the twenty-first century.

Daily choices and decisions over time determine whether we attain the happiness and success for which we all desperately yearn, or whether we encounter the bumps and bruises in life. "Bumps and Bruises" is a book of principles formulated over twenty-eight years of observation, experience, and counsel with thousands of individuals coping with disappointments, failed expectations, strained relationships, and broken dreams. From the vantage point of a physician, Dr. Hoer approaches the challenges we face in life much like treating a sickness. We first have to make the correct diagnosis, to understand the origin of our discomfort. We then make the best treatment plan, a plan of action to get better, and learn habits and practices to prevent the ill health that plagues us all. Bumps and Bruises is a refreshing new look at life based on multiple sources of wisdom and inspiration to guide us through these unprecedented, troubled times in which we live.

Published by Page Publishing, Steven R. Hoer, M.D.'s insightful book is an excellent choice for readers seeking guidance as they navigate the inevitable "bumps and bruises" of modern life.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Bumps and Bruises: A Surgeon's Reflections on Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing