Author Frank J. Young's new book "47 Aerogrammes: A Passage through India, 1969-1970" is an evocative memoir of ten thousand miles and countless indelible encounters

Recent release "47 Aerogrammes: A Passage through India, 1969-1970" from Page Publishing author Frank J. Young is a fascinating reflection on the college adventure that would chart the course of a rewarding and impactful four-decade career working in or visiting eighty-eight countries and rising to senior levels of the US Agency fir International Development.
SARASOTA, Fla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frank J. Young, a retired career foreign service officer who has spent over four decades working in international development with the US government and in the private sector and now lives with his wife, Patricia Oxley Young, in Sarasota, Florida, has completed his new book "47 Aerogrammes: A Passage through India, 1969-1970": a compelling autobiography and journal recalling his sophomore study abroad in Bangalore.
"Scratch a cynic, and you will find a disappointed idealist."
George Carlin's insightful observation accurately described Frank Young on the day of his high school graduation in 1968. Growing up in the small San Joaquin Valley town of Modesto, California, his view of the world was the one he wished it to be rather than the one that existed outside his community. That would change dramatically on a sultry evening in 1969 when he set foot in India.
With Bangalore as the backdrop, 47 Aerogrammes charts Frank's journey in a remarkable country that would shape this nineteen-year-old's view of the world and change him in ways he could never have imagined. Landing in Calcutta in September 1969 with sixty-two other classmates from Callison College in Stockton, California, he quickly confronted the reality he would face over the next nine months: how does one break free from one's comfort zone and adapt to a culture that bears little resemblance to your home 8700 miles away? In countless encounters with people and places as he crisscrossed the Indian subcontinent, his passage through India became his passage to adulthood. From the generosity of strangers in cities and villages, to unctuous bureaucrats, to an orthodox Brahmin family who demonstrated that parental love speaks the same language in any culture, his year in India transformed him in ways neither friends nor family back home would recognize. But his biggest revelation came four decades later upon landing in New Delhi as a foreign service officer on assignment in India for the US Agency for International Development: the transformation had never stopped. Through journals, letters and photographs taken a half century ago, this book takes the reader through Frank's many adventures where at the end of the day, "In India, anything is possible."
Published by Page Publishing, Frank J. Young's engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "47 Aerogrammes: A Passage through India, 1969-1970" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.