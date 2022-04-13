Anthony Crain's newly released "I Am Hilltop" is an empowering exploration of the author's personal and spiritual growth

"I Am Hilltop" from Christian Faith Publishing author Anthony Crain will encourage readers as the author explores the highs and lows of a life lived in faith.

Anthony Crain, a loving husband and father who served for twenty-two years, honorably with the United States Army. Crain currently serves as a Government Contractor, a Logistics Specialist, and a New Equipment Trainer in support of Program Manager Soldier Survivability. Crain also serves as an alcohol and substance abuse and anger management group facilitator for the Center for Therapeutic Justice and the Riverside Criminal Justice Agency. Crain is a member of the fraternal organizations, Prince Hall Free and Accepted Masons and the Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Mystic Shrine.

Crain shares, The overall intent of 'I Am Hilltop' is to inspire, motivate and encourage readers To embrace the challenges of life, and utilize their burning desires to achieve their personal and professional goals. This book will expose the vital tips and resources to enable our youth and young adults to reap the benefits of a conscious mindset that recognizes the gifts associated with morals, values, ethics, and a spiritual bond with the Grand Architect of the Universe. Every one of us has a purpose and an obligation to champion the next generation and provide them the best opportunity available to achieve their dreams.

This book was orchestrated with instrumental tools to allow them to embark upon the adventures of accepting challenges, establishing goals, and aspirations. Every country, state and city has a 'Hilltop', regardless of the name of your community, the people within that community should not be defined by their socioeconomic status; But we will be defined by our natural quest for prosperity, justice, equality, education, and occupational mobility that inspires our ingenuity, personal drive, and commitment to excellence. 'I Am Hilltop', is representative of the Bible scripture, Philippians 4:13 - I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anthony Crain's new book is a thoughtful motivational work that will encourage others as they consider the important messages found within.

Crain offers a deeply personal account of his journey in hopes of empowering others seeking guidance on their spiritual journeys.

