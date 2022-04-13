Author KJ Cerys's new book "Coffee over Conversation" is a captivating tale following Kim, a former Alpha Angel, who reunites with her Raider years later as civilians

Recent release "Coffee over Conversation" from Page Publishing author KJ Cerys is book three in the Alpha Angels series. The book follows the spellbinding story of Kim, a former Alpha Angel, who has made a life for herself in the town of Everywhere and begins her own business, but when she comes face to face with her former Raider Matt, her life changes forever.

KJ Cerys has completed her new book "Coffee over Conversation": an enthralling tale following Kim, a former Alpha Angel soldier who has transitioned to civilian life after her service. Having started her own business and assisting in helping to keep her new community safe, Kim finds her new quiet life turned upside down by the reunion with an old friend and fellow veteran, Matt.

Describing Kim and Matt's reunion, Cerys writes, "Kim reached for her coffee, going still when a hand shot out and dropped on the top of it. Time slowed as she followed the arm up to shoulders broad enough to make her eyes widen before she met his, the ice-blue stare conveying intense expectation. Kim froze as a million and three emotions swelled in her brain and strained her throat. It was him.

"She blinked twice, unable to believe her eyes because she literally saw him everywhere, but this time he didn't disappear. Her vision was made flesh and was close enough to touch. She'd ached for this moment, dreaded the dismissal she was sure he'd issue, and was desperate to climb up him and never let go. It. Was. Him."

Published by Page Publishing, KJ Cerys's engaging tale centers will transport readers to the town of Everywhere, where despite her best efforts to take hold of her life, Kim's past finds a way of finding her. Beautifully crafted and full of dynamic and interesting characters, "Coffee over Conversation" will leave readers breathless with anticipation as Kim's story unfolds.

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Coffee over Conversation" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

