Author Diane Civerchia's New Book "Grandma's Diary" Is a Poignant Story of Forbidden Love Between a White Girl and a Black Boy in 1940s-era Kentucky.

Recent release "Grandma's Diary" from Page Publishing author Diane Civerchia is an evocative short story introducing Missy, a college student finds an old diary after the death of her great-grandmother, with whom she did not have a close relationship. Through this deeply personal glimpse into her forebear's past, Missy gains a greater understanding of Grandma Elizabeth's life and a profound empathy for the challenges- and heartbreak- she had faced as a young woman.
FLORENCE, Ky., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diane Civerchia, a retired teacher and Peekskill, New York native presently living in Kentucky with her four children, has completed her new book "Grandma's Diary": a touching story of courage, love, and loss in the Jim Crow South.
Interracial couples have many challenges to endure. In reality, some people still harbor negativity or judgment about interracial couples. The setting for this book takes place in the Deep South in the 1940s. Not only were interracial marriages disproved of; they were illegal. "Grandma's Diary" centers around a granddaughter's insistent desire to help relieve her grandmother of her pain and suffering and give her a final chance to rest in peace.
Published by Page Publishing, Diane Civerchia's engrossing book is a thoughtful tale of love and loss in America's Deep South.
