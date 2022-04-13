Author Anita Whiting's new book "I Remember" is an evocative reflection on her life from sylvan days spent on horseback to the challenges of marriage and adulthood

Recent release "I Remember" from Page Publishing author Anita Whiting is a deeply personal memoir of her childhood with a doting mother and an abusive alcoholic stepfather, her courtship and early marriage to her first and only boyfriend, and the vicissitudes of marriage and motherhood with a controlling husband often unable to keep his own demons at bay.

PENACOOK, N.H., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anita Whiting, a lifelong nature lover who spent her formative years on her grandparents' idyllic Vermont farm, has completed her new book "I Remember": a poignant autobiography recalling the joys, challenges, and sorrows of her life, from childhood through the present.

This is a true story about a farm girl's struggles through life. She fell in love with the first boy that kissed her at the tender age of fifteen. "I Remember" is a true story of the life she lived, loved, trusted, and endured. She lived and learned about life, sometimes the hard way, in her pursuit of happiness. She smiled and put on her brave face even when things seemed hopeless. She endured very difficult times, dark times that made her incredibly strong. Life is not always easy but is definitely precious. This is her story.

Published by Page Publishing, Anita Whiting's engrossing book is an inspiring true story of perseverance, love, and faith.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "I Remember" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing