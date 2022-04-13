Joseph Paul Crum's newly released "Get Focused: How to Abide in Jesus Christ" is an encouraging approach to living a life of dedicated faith

"Get Focused: How to Abide in Jesus Christ" from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph Paul Crum is a motivating opportunity for personal and spiritual growth through nurturing a deeper understanding of the Bible.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Get Focused: How to Abide in Jesus Christ": a thoughtful discussion of how to live a life in service of Jesus. "Get Focused: How to Abide in Jesus Christ" is the creation of published author Joseph Paul Crum, a dedicated husband and United States Army veteran who served in Afghanistan. Crum carries degrees from Oak Hills Christian College (Bemidji, Minnesota), Colorado Christian University (Lakewood, Colorado), and Denver Seminary (Littleton, Colorado).
Crum shares, "Many Christians struggle to live the way they believe they should live as followers of Jesus Christ. As a Christian, are you living in line with what you claim to believe? Scripture tells us that apart from Christ, we cannot accomplish anything worthwhile. If you have ever struggled with living how you claim you should live as a follower of Jesus Christ, then this book is for you.
"Get Focused: How to Abide in Jesus Christ provides a practical biblical road map to help you
- understand the message of the Bible better,
- identify your purpose in this life,
- use everything God gives to know Him more and make Him known,
- live in line with how you claim you should behave, and
- grow in your relationship with God and other people."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Paul Crum's new book is a thoughtful and encouraging approach to rejuvenating one's spiritual life.
Crum shares in hopes of empowering those who seek to develop a stronger connection with their faith and a deeper understanding of God's word.
Consumers can purchase "Get Focused: How to Abide in Jesus Christ" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Get Focused: How to Abide in Jesus Christ," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.