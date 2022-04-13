Israel Penny Pace's newly released "Invading the Darkness with Light - with Love: The Purpose of the Church" is a thought-provoking discussion of God's word

"Invading the Darkness with Light - with Love: The Purpose of the Church" from Christian Faith Publishing author Israel Penny Pace is a motivating exploration of God's plan for all.

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Invading the Darkness with Light - with Love: The Purpose of the Church": a potent reminder of the importance of an active spiritual life. "Invading the Darkness with Light - with Love: The Purpose of the Church" is the creation of published author Israel Penny Pace, a loving mother, grandmother, and native of Florida.

Pace shares, "Entering the body of Christ and the church, as a 'babe in Christ,' I recognized immediately that what I had imagined and believed the church to be I was not experiencing. Instead, quite the contrary, as I never experienced the unconditional love of God the Bible spoke about and that I had come to expect. Coming straight from prison, saved, set free, redeemed, delivered, and sober, I desired to put on my superwoman cape, fly around, and save the whole world, testifying to them how Jesus had changed my life and delivered me from a fifteen-year life on the streets, with addictions to drugs and alcohol and a death sentence. I was gung ho and ready to go, super excited about my salvation, and compelled to share the good news of Jesus Christ with the world. However, I had no idea that I was in for a very rude awakening not being introduced to the true church that Jesus Christ Himself built without walls or distinctions. On the contrary, I became indoctrinated by its very evil and wicked counterfeit counterpart, meaning, religious organizations that men built with its traditions and ceremonies of men designed to destroy the spirit and send souls directly where I was heading—to hell from the pews. And if that was not enough, they hated my guts! I witnessed persons having been in the church thirty and forty years but looked nothing like Jesus, and nothing had changed in their lives. They were still as mean as a junkyard bulldog, jealous, gossiping, and ready to do evil. I knew that these were not churches built by God and that I could never fit in. Therefore, I spent over twenty-three years searching to understand what the full truth of salvation is, the finished works of the cross, who I am, and the purpose of it all."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Israel Penny Pace's new book offers thoughtful reflection, relevant scripture, and an encouraging approach to faith.

Pace shares in hopes of bringing others back to God's plan and to help them find a rejuvenated sense of faith.

Consumers can purchase "Invading the Darkness with Light - with Love: The Purpose of the Church" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Invading the Darkness with Light - with Love: The Purpose of the Church," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing