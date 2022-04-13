Donna Jean Niemeir's Newly Released "Harvey House Sisters: A Grandmother's Legacy" is an Engaging and Enjoyable Family History.

"Harvey House Sisters: A Grandmother's Legacy" from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Jean Niemeir is a moving testament to the beloved matriarch of a close, faith-centered family.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Harvey House Sisters: A Grandmother's Legacy": a delightful exploration of a life lived in faith. "Harvey House Sisters: A Grandmother's Legacy" is the creation of published author Donna Jean Niemeir, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was a secretary to the treasurer of a savings and loan association until she married.
Niemeir shares, "Grandma was born in 1885. Louise's life includes her and her sister, Lillie, working their way west as Harvey House girls. Louise was a maid for sixty years, working from ten years old until she retired at seventy years old in 1955.
"Louise was the sole support of her family, which included raising two children and taking care of a sick and unemployed husband. She came through World War I, the Great Depression, and World War II and never lost her faith.
"Louise's and Lillie's story is a biography with a religious theme. It also includes historical facts, human relationships, and romance.
"Louise left a lasting legacy for her nine grandchildren and their families."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Jean Niemeir's new book will capture the attention of readers as they explore a life that spanned from the late 1800s through the late 1900s.
Niemeir's heartfelt discussion of her beloved grandmother will pull at the heartstrings and remind readers of days long past.
Consumers can purchase"Harvey House Sisters: A Grandmother's Legacy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Harvey House Sisters: A Grandmother's Legacy," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
