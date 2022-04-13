Dale Ferguson's newly released "Not Done in a Corner" is a compelling commentary on the New Testament

"Not Done in a Corner" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dale Ferguson is a thoughtful and articulate discussion of Scripture that offers a unique balance of relevant scripture and educated reflections.

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Not Done in a Corner": a potent discussion of scripture. "Not Done in a Corner" is the creation of published author Dale Ferguson, an electronics production test engineer who enjoys history.

Ferguson shares, "Ecclesiastes 12:12 says, 'Of making many books there is no end, and much study wearies the body' (NIV). Is this just one more book? Maybe not. It could be like no other study and commentary. It is also a story.

"Like many writers, I used my imagination to fill in what Scripture omits but have included many historical facts and discoveries to fill in those blanks. For example, who were the Wise Men? What kind of star did they follow? Its purpose was to communicate. The Wise Men never went to Bethlehem. Buy the book to find out where they went. You will be treated to a comparison between John the Baptist and Elijah. You will find out what Zechariah's writing tablet looked like. You will learn why Jesus got so angry at the money changers in the temple.

"Sometime around 2007, I was attempting to prove that the Jews have no excuse for not knowing their Messiah had arrived, concentrating on events surrounding Jesus's advent, and emphasizing that they all happened in or were connected to the temple in Jerusalem. Soon, I realized that no one else has an excuse either. I call these events public agitations."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dale Ferguson's new book will encourage and challenge students of the Bible.

Ferguson shares in hopes of furthering one's understanding of God's word and the life of Jesus.

