Adweek Partners with Acast to Launch Adweek Podcast Network

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adweek—the leading source of news and insights covering marketing, media and technology—today launches the Adweek Podcast Network through a partnership with Acast, the world's leading independent podcast company.

Featuring prominent industry voices, the Adweek Podcast Network immerses listeners in the worlds of advertising, media and marketing—providing fans with insightful and entertaining programming to help them make sense of trends, tackle pressing challenges and level up in their careers. The network offers a slate of podcasts for a diverse audience of advertising and marketing professionals, brand enthusiasts, tech-minded individuals, budding entrepreneurs and anyone wondering what that ad they just saw was about.

Juliette Morris, CEO of Adweek, said: "We are so excited to be moving into the next phase of Adweek podcasting. Adweek's mission is to foster dialogue and meaningful connections within the marketing community. Joining forces with Acast allows us to maximize the reach of our podcasts, partner with leading brands and inspire the next generation of marketers and change-makers—no matter where they are."

The Adweek Podcast Network will initially feature a total of 12 shows: five brand-new podcasts, including one which is co-produced with a partner; three existing podcasts it's partnering with to bring into the network; and four existing Adweek podcasts that will continue to publish new programming.

Announced today for the first time, the five new series include:

The Speed of Culture, where Matt Britton , Founder and CEO of Suzy, talks to key industry leaders about shifting consumer trends within their industry (launching April 12 )

, Founder and CEO of Suzy, talks to key industry leaders about shifting consumer trends within their industry (launching ) Adweek's Most Powerful Women in Sports, a look at the many women who are making their mark on sports, and sports-related brand, media and marketing while inspiring others to change the game (launching April 20 )

) Young Influentials, which profiles entrepreneurs and executives from Gen Z and covers the next generation of movers and shakers (launching April 26 )

) Adweek Presents…, a series of exclusive conversations with influential people — such as Jennifer Lopez , Shonda Rhimes, Alex Rodriguez , Gabrielle Union , Tracee Ellis Ross , Elisabeth Moss and Jennifer Garner — that took place at Adweek events and will now be made available for the general public (launching May 6 )

, Shonda Rhimes, , , , and — that took place at Adweek events and will now be made available for the general public (launching ) Off Madison, a deep dive into diversity, equity and inclusion in the industry (launching July 29 )

Existing podcasts joining the network include:

Brave Commerce, a series where co-hosts Rachel Tipograph (Founder & CEO, MikMak) and Sarah Hofstetter (President, Profitero) tackle what's relevant in e-commerce today for the world's biggest brands.

(Founder & CEO, MikMak) and (President, Profitero) tackle what's relevant in e-commerce today for the world's biggest brands. To Dine For, where journalist Kate Sullivan meets entrepreneurs, creatives, innovators and change-agents at their favorite restaurant to hear their diverse stories

meets entrepreneurs, creatives, innovators and change-agents at their favorite restaurant to hear their diverse stories The Great Fail, a business podcast, inspired by the true crime format, that examines the greatest success stories of the most prominent and prolific companies, brands, and people and what led to their demise

And Adweek's four existing podcasts, which will continue to publish engaging new content for fans, include:

Yeah, That's Probably an Ad, a weekly podcast where the scrappy, skeptical Adweek news team debates the highs and lows of creativity, advertising, marketing, media and technology

CMO Moves, where game-changing CMOs share how they got to the top, what rules they had to break along the way, and how they inspire and grow their teams to greatness

The Business of Marketing, where business leaders and innovators explain how CMOs work collaboratively with their C-suite partners to drive business transformation

Metaverse Marketing, a podcast explaining the metaverse: the tech that's shaping the future of the internet, the opportunities and the challenges, and how brands can prepare for tomorrow, today

Acast will host and distribute the network, making the podcasts widely accessible for listeners on all podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Samsung Free and more. Acast will also monetize the podcasts, giving brands the opportunity to reach and rally Adweek's listeners through ads, sponsorships, unique creative formats and advanced brand integrations.

Veronika Taylor, SVP, Creator Network at Acast, said: "In a world where professional development is often costly and inaccessible, the Adweek Podcast Network is an outstanding model that shows how podcasts can bypass many of those barriers to education and give professionals open access to content, so they can learn and grow on their terms. We hope to empower listeners everywhere by bringing Adweek's programming to every podcast platform there is."

Adweek Podcast Network will employ Acast's industry-leading dynamic ad insertion technology, which means each listener will hear relevant, timely ads inserted into episodes the moment they're streamed or downloaded. Each podcast will support premium ad products available through the Acast Marketplace and will also be available for purchase programmatically. Additionally, brands will be able to partner with Acast Creative, the company's in-house creative ad solutions team, to create bespoke branded segments, sponsored stories and other engaging formats.

Fans of Adweek's podcasts can also look forward to premium benefits coming soon through Acast+, the company's paid membership offering, which will provide patrons with perks like bonus episodes, early access and ad-free streaming. Acast+ will allow paying listeners to access premium content and benefits from Adweek on nearly every podcast player.

Adweek joins Acast's robust portfolio of publisher partners, including BuzzFeed, PBS NewsHour, Daily Beast, Discovery+, A+E Networks, the BBC, the CBC and more. Adweek and Acast plan to launch additional series under the Adweek Podcast Network in the future.

About Adweek

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged community across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their jobs better.

About Acast

Acast was founded in 2014 and is the world's largest independent podcast company. A pioneer in the open podcast ecosystem, Acast's powerful podcast monetization marketplace delivers for creators and advertisers alike. Advertisers can efficiently target an engaged audience of listeners through dynamic ad insertion, while podcasters are given access to a range of monetization opportunities — including paid subscriptions through Acast+ — and the necessary tools to expand their listener base. If you listen to a podcast hosted with Acast and hear an ad, it's Acast delivering that audio behind the scenes — and sharing revenue with the podcaster.

The company has a global footprint across 12 countries and, during 2021, had 3.75 billion listens on Acast-connected podcasts. Today, Acast hosts 40,000 shows. Acast's headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden and the company has nine local subsidiaries in the UK, US, Australia, Norway, France, Germany, Ireland, Mexico and Canada.

In recent years, Acast has undergone an expansion with continued strong growth, with net sales increasing from SEK 180 million in 2018 to SEK 1.026 billion in 2021 — representing 73% growth versus 2020. As a result of Acast's recent growth initiatives, the number of annual listens grew from approximately 1 billion (2018) to 3.75 billion (2021). In the fourth quarter of 2021, Acast had 1.09 billion listens.

Acast was co-founded by Johan Billgren, its Chief Innovation Officer, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46 (0) 8528 00 399.

