Concrete Cooling Market size to increase by USD 638.79 Mn | 47% growth expected in MEA | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global concrete cooling market size is expected to increase by USD 638.79 million between 2021 and 2026. The market is set to observe a YOY growth of 20.65% in 2022 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 21.49% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

The global concrete cooling market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors are competing based on various aspects such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Vendors are also focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence.

Technavio identifies Chirag Ice Factory Pvt. Ltd., Coldcrete Inc., ConCool, Focusun Refrigeration Corp., Fujian Snowman Co. Ltd., Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., KTI Plersch Kaltetechnik GmbH, Lair Liquide SA, Linde Plc, LINTEC Corp., Mellcon Engineers Pvt. Ltd., North Star Ice Equipment Corp., Penetron International Ltd., Polarmatic Oy, Recom Ice Systems BV, Rite-Temp Manufacturing Inc., SCHWING GmbH, Tamutom ICE MACHINES, and Vogt Ice as dominant players in the market.

Although the cities evolving into megacities, rising infrastructural investments and growing demand from the MEA will offer immense growth opportunities, fewer opportunities for the concrete cooling market in North America and Europe, stringent regulations and depleting fossil fuel reserves, and hazardous impact of cement and carbon dioxide emissions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Concrete Cooling Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global concrete cooling market is segmented as below:

Type

Ice Cooling



Water Cooling



Air Cooling



Liquid Nitrogen

Application

Highway Construction



Power Plant Construction



Port Construction



Dams And Locks

Geography

Middle East And Africa



APAC



South America



North America



Europe

By type, the ice cooling segment will have the largest share in the market. The segment is driven by the benefits of water cooling systems such as simple functionality, availability, and cost-effectiveness. Similarly, by application, the highway construction segment will create significant growth opportunities for market players.

In terms of geography, the MEA region will emerge as the key market for vendors during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the construction industry and increasing demand for non-residential construction projects are driving the growth of the concrete cooling market in MEA. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are the key markets for concrete cooling in MEA. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our concrete cooling market report covers the following areas:

Concrete Cooling Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the concrete cooling market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the concrete cooling market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Concrete Cooling Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist concrete cooling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the concrete cooling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the concrete cooling market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of concrete cooling market vendors

Concrete Cooling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.49% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 638.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.65 Regional analysis Middle East and Africa, APAC, South America, North America, and Europe Performing market contribution Middle East and Africa at 47% Key consumer countries Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, India, Indonesia, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chirag Ice Factory Pvt. Ltd., Coldcrete Inc., ConCool, Focusun Refrigeration Corp., Fujian Snowman Co. Ltd., Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., KTI Plersch Kaltetechnik GmbH, Lair Liquide SA, Linde Plc, LINTEC Corp., Mellcon Engineers Pvt. Ltd., North Star Ice Equipment Corp., Penetron International Ltd., Polarmatic Oy, Recom Ice Systems BV, Rite-Temp Manufacturing Inc., SCHWING GmbH, Tamutom ICE MACHINES, and Vogt Ice Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Ice cooling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Ice cooling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Ice cooling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Ice cooling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Ice cooling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Water cooling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Water cooling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Water cooling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Water cooling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Water cooling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Air cooling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Air cooling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Air cooling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Air cooling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Air cooling - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Liquid nitrogen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Liquid nitrogen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Liquid nitrogen - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Liquid nitrogen - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Liquid nitrogen - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Highway construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Highway construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Highway construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Highway construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Highway construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Power plant construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Power plant construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Power plant construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Power plant construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Power plant construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Port construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Port construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Port construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Port construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Port construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Dams and locks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Dams and locks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Dams and locks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Dams and locks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Dams and locks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Chirag Ice Factory Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Chirag Ice Factory Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Chirag Ice Factory Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Chirag Ice Factory Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Coldcrete Inc.

Exhibit 122: Coldcrete Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Coldcrete Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Coldcrete Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 ConCool

Exhibit 125: ConCool - Overview



Exhibit 126: ConCool - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: ConCool - Key offerings

11.6 Fujian Snowman Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Fujian Snowman Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Fujian Snowman Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Fujian Snowman Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 KTI Plersch Kaltetechnik GmbH

Exhibit 133: KTI Plersch Kaltetechnik GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 134: KTI Plersch Kaltetechnik GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: KTI Plersch Kaltetechnik GmbH - Key offerings

11.9 Lair Liquide SA

Exhibit 136: Lair Liquide SA - Overview



Exhibit 137: Lair Liquide SA - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Lair Liquide SA - Key news



Exhibit 139: Lair Liquide SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Lair Liquide SA - Segment focus

11.10 Linde Plc

Exhibit 141: Linde Plc - Overview



Exhibit 142: Linde Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Linde Plc - Key news



Exhibit 144: Linde Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Linde Plc - Segment focus

11.11 LINTEC Corp.

Exhibit 146: LINTEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: LINTEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: LINTEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: LINTEC Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Recom Ice Systems BV

Exhibit 150: Recom Ice Systems BV - Overview



Exhibit 151: Recom Ice Systems BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Recom Ice Systems BV - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 156: Research methodology



Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 158: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations

