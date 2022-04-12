USD 2.20 growth in Optical Encoder Market | APAC to offer significant opportunities | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The optical encoder market size is expected to grow by USD 2.20 bn between 2021 and 2026. The market is anticipated to observe a YOY growth of 13.87% in 2022 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 19.07% during the forecast period. Technavio identifies APAC as the major market for optical encoders. The increasing demand for consumer electronics will present significant growth opportunities for market players in the region.

The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for SMT equipment, growing demand for material handling systems, and the increasing demand from automotive industries. However, mechanical and environmental challenges, growth of magnetic encoders, and installation challenges will hamper the market growth.

Optical Encoder Market: Type Landscape

By type, the market is analyzed across absolute encoder and incremental encoders segments.

The absolute encoder segment will generate the highest revenue in the market over the forecast period.

Optical encoders have built-in reference data, which eliminates the need for additional expensive components. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

Also, the increased awareness and the development of user-friendly service robots are supporting the growth of the segment.

Optical Encoder Market: End-user Landscape

By end-user, the market is analyzed across segments such as machine tools manufacturers, assembly equipment manufacturers, consumer electronics and semiconductor equipment manufacturers, healthcare equipment manufacturers, and others.

The machine tools segment will account for maximum growth during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of multi-axis machine tool technology is driving the demand for optical encoder with enhanced accuracy and rotational speed, thereby driving the segment's growth.

Optical Encoder Market: Geographic Landscape

The market will observe the highest incremental growth in APAC during the forecast period.

The region currently holds 57% of the global market share.

The strong presence of several electronic manufacturing services (EMS) firms is driving the growth of the regional market.

Also, the increasing demand for ICs across industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, and healthcare is contributing to the growth of the optical encoder market in APAC.

Companies Covered:

The global optical encoders market is fragmented due to the presence of several well-diversified global and regional vendors. The competition in the market is intense as vendors are continuously innovating their products in terms of quality, size, and performance. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the global optical encoder market.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Baumer Holding AG

Bourns Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

CODECHAMP SA

DR JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH

Fortive Corp.

FRABA BV

Grayhill Inc.

Gurley Precision Instruments Inc.

HONEST SENSOR CORP.

Honeywell International Inc.

ifm electronic GmbH

Kempston Controls

MEGATRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG

Novanta Inc.

OMRON Corp.

Renishaw Plc

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

US Digital Corp.

Yuheng Optics Co. Ltd.

Optical Encoder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.87 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Baumer Holding AG, Bourns Inc., Broadcom Inc., CODECHAMP SA, DR JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, Fortive Corp., FRABA BV, Grayhill Inc., Gurley Precision Instruments Inc., HONEST SENSOR CORP., Honeywell International Inc., ifm electronic GmbH, Kempston Controls, MEGATRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG, Novanta Inc., OMRON Corp., Renishaw Plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, US Digital Corp., and Yuheng Optics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Absolute encoder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Absolute encoder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Absolute encoder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Absolute encoder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Absolute encoder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Incremental encoder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Incremental encoder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Incremental encoder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Incremental encoder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Incremental encoder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Machine tools manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Machine tools manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Machine tools manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Machine tools manufacturers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Machine tools manufacturers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Assembly equipment manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Assembly equipment manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Assembly equipment manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Assembly equipment manufacturers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Assembly equipment manufacturers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Consumer electronics and semiconductor equipment manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Consumer electronics and semiconductor equipment manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Consumer electronics and semiconductor equipment manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Consumer electronics and semiconductor equipment manufacturers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Consumer electronics and semiconductor equipment manufacturers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Healthcare equipment manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Healthcare equipment manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Healthcare equipment manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Healthcare equipment manufacturers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Healthcare equipment manufacturers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 115: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Baumer Holding AG

Exhibit 119: Baumer Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 120: Baumer Holding AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Baumer Holding AG - Key offerings

11.5 Bourns Inc.

Exhibit 122: Bourns Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Bourns Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Bourns Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 125: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 CODECHAMP SA

Exhibit 130: CODECHAMP SA - Overview



Exhibit 131: CODECHAMP SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: CODECHAMP SA - Key offerings

11.8 Fortive Corp.

Exhibit 133: Fortive Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Fortive Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Fortive Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Fortive Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Fortive Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Grayhill Inc.

Exhibit 138: Grayhill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Grayhill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Grayhill Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Gurley Precision Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 141: Gurley Precision Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Gurley Precision Instruments Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Gurley Precision Instruments Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Novanta Inc.

Exhibit 144: Novanta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Novanta Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Novanta Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Novanta Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Novanta Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

Exhibit 149: SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC - Overview



Exhibit 150: SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 151: SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC - Key news



Exhibit 152: SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 154: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 155: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 156: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 157: Research methodology



Exhibit 158: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 159: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 160: List of abbreviations

In January, the company announced that the name of the new global industrial company which is expected to separate from Fortive later 2020 will be Vontier Corpo.

