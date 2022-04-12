Cloud AI Market size to increase by USD 10.22 bn | High growth expected in software segment | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cloud AI market size is expected to increase by USD 10.22 billion between 2021 and 2026. Technavio anticipates the market to observe a YOY growth of 20.26% in 2022 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 21.02% during the forecast period. The report identifies the market to observe significant growth in the software segment. In terms of geography, North America will have the largest share of the market.

The market is driven by factors such as the emergence of technologically advanced devices, increasing digitization in the healthcare industry, and increasing digital transformation. However, challenges from open-source platforms, the high implementation and operating costs, and cybersecurity-related threats will hamper the market growth.

Cloud AI Market: Component Landscape

By component, the market is analyzed across software and services segments.

The software segment generated the maximum revenue in the market in 2021.

The cost-effectiveness of cloud-based software is driving the growth of the segment.

The market growth in the software segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Cloud AI Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

, , APAC, , and the and . North America will emerge as the key market for vendors as the region is an early adopter of advanced technologies across all industries.

will emerge as the key market for vendors as the region is an early adopter of advanced technologies across all industries. The presence of a technologically mature industrial sector, strong existence and penetration of the top vendors, and the rapid adoption of AI in industries, including retail, manufacturing, and automotive are driving the growth of the cloud AI market in North America .

. The US will be the key market for cloud AI in North America .

Companies Covered:

The global cloud AI market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many global and international players. The market is highly competitive, and new entrants are trying to establish their footprints. Vendors are continuously focusing on enhancing the technological features to strengthen their presence in the market, which is helping them increase their revenue shares. This is likely to result in new project launches during the forecast period and further intensify the competition in the market. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Amazon.com Inc.

AIBrain Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

H2O.ai Inc.

Informatica LLC

Infosys Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Nuance Communications Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SoundHound Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

VMware Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

ZTE Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Cloud AI Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., AIBrain Inc., Alphabet Inc., Baidu Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., H2O.ai Inc., Informatica LLC, Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SoundHound Inc., Verint Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Wipro Ltd., and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

5.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

10.5 Baidu Inc.

10.6 Infosys Ltd.

10.7 Intel Corp.

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

10.10 NVIDIA Corp.

10.11 Oracle Corp.

10.12 Wipro Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

