A Young Woman's Breast Reduction Trials Highlight the Need for Respect for Plastic Surgery Patients, says Dr. Michael Jazayeri

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A March 24 op-ed from The Loyola Maroon recounts one young woman's experience with plastic surgery, which was marred by mean-spirited criticism she received from peers. Growing up with unusually large breasts, writer Gabrielle Korein was the subject of attacks based on the false assumption that she had had implants. When she decided to obtain a breast reduction procedure as an adult, she was attacked again for having a procedure that was deemed somehow immoral or superficial. Orange County-based plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Jazayeri says that it's extremely unfortunate Ms. Korein had to deal with so much bad treatment and that people should not criticize something they clearly don't understand. He adds that plastic surgery has many uses and patients have a right to make their own choices.

Dr. Jazayeri says that the attitude of the people who criticized the young woman for getting a breast reduction is especially confounding. Breast reduction procedures may have a cosmetic element, but they are typically obtained for reasons having more to do with physical and mental health. Unusually large breasts are often associated with chronic back pain and may make some athletic activities difficult. Moreover, as Ms. Korein experienced, having an unusually buxom appearance can generate unwanted attention. Dr. Jazayeri notes that there are few things more unfair than being reduced to a single physical attribute, whether someone is being mocked by other young women or leered at by young men.

The board-certified plastic surgeon adds that, whether a plastic surgery is strictly cosmetic or has a medical element, it is not anyone's place to attack people simply for wanting to look and feel their best. The truth is that, like it or not, we are all being regularly judged by our appearance. The doctor adds that, just as we strive to look better by watching our weight, getting an attractive hairstyle, or dressing nicely, there's nothing wrong with wanting to take control of our appearance in a more permanent way. Whether it's a tummy tuck for a person who has excess loose skin due to a major weight loss, a rhinoplasty for someone with a deviated septum who also wouldn't mind a more flattering nose, or a facelift for a person who wants to be judged at work by their appearance, not their age, the only opinion of a plastic surgery that matters belongs to the patient.

