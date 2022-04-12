Pediatric Dentistry's Importance Highlighted by the "Oreo Test" and Other Techniques for Improving Children's Oral Hygiene, says Elegant Dentistry

The Marina del Rey/West Los Angeles area dental center comments on a recent article that, with National Children's Dental Health Month underway, now is as good a time as ever to ensure your children's hygiene routine is up to snuff – and that includes regular dental visits

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A February 1 article on WebMD offers suggestions from an expert in pediatric dentistry on techniques for helping children build strong teeth and learn good oral hygiene habits. While the article generally emphasizes the importance of a healthy diet and limiting fruit juice in favor of children drinking more water, it does advocate making the most of such unavoidable treats as the humble Oreo cookie. The article notes that having a child eat an Oreo and then brush their teeth afterward can make it easy for parents to see if they may be missing parts of their teeth and may therefore need additional assistance or coaching. The Marina del Rey-based dental office notes that pediatric dentistry is more than just adult dentistry for smaller mouths.

The dental office, which serves families from throughout the West Los Angeles area, notes that children need a special kind of attention from dental professionals. As the WebMD article points out, their motor skills are still developing, and learning to brush properly is not just a matter of running a toothbrush up and down teeth. Indeed, some adults may even have a hard time mastering these skills, the center adds.

Elegant Dentistry further points out that, when even many adults hesitate to visit the dentist, it's no surprise that it may be a tough sell to children who have a hard time seeing the benefit of sitting still in a chair while a seemingly random adult puts their gloved fingers in their mouth. The special skills of a pediatric dentist, however, involve coming up with imaginative ways to make the experience a lot more tolerable for youngsters.

Whatever parents do, Elegant Dentistry says, they should make sure that children visit the dentist regularly starting when they are either 1 year old or after their first tooth has appeared. While it's true that their baby teeth will eventually drop out and be replaced by permanent teeth, it's still essential for young children to visit the dentist to protect their oral health. Baby teeth are vulnerable to tooth decay just like adult teeth and no one wants to be in the position of consoling a child who has developed a painful and expensive toothache. Responsible parents need to take their children's oral health seriously to give them a good start on a healthy lifetime full of healthy smiles, says Elegant Dentistry.

