Sands Campaign Rolls Out Faith Leaders Coalition

Pastors Cite Family Values, Pennsylvania Roots
HARRISBURG, Pa., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 50 pastors in over 20 Pennsylvania counties have joined Ambassador Carla Sands' new Faith Leaders Coalition, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate announced today. "I am truly honored to have the support – especially in the form of much-needed prayer – of so many pastors and people of faith across the Commonwealth," Ambassador Sands said today.
The Faith Leaders Coalition is led by John March, executive pastor at Christ Community Church in Ambassadors Sands' hometown of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. "Carla learned from her parents' own Christian ministry right here in Camp Hill – and spent her summers in a Halifax Christian youth camp," March noted today. "From these Pennsylvania roots, Carla became the servant-leader we have come to know and love – and that's exactly what our nation so desperately needs."
Charles Stock, senior pastor at Harrisburg's Life Center Ministries, cited Ambassador Sands' "pro-life, pro-family" values in his endorsement of the candidate. "I am thrilled to officially join Carla's Faith Leaders Coalition," Stock said today. "I know Carla – and I know that her convictions are deeply held. I have no doubt that Carla will remain a steadfast voice for human dignity and freedom."
Members of the Faith Leaders Coalition will energize and mobilize "values voters" across Pennsylvania, according to Sands for Senate Campaign Manager Alec Jones. "Families know that Carla will have their backs. Carla will fight to remove divisive ideology from our public schools and protect our children's innocence while fighting to give families real educational freedom through school choice," Jones said.
"Carla is a genuine conservative with Pennsylvania roots and Pennsylvania values – and a record of public service in defense of those values," said Jones. "That's why faith leaders are concluding that Carla is not just right on the issues – she is the best candidate to run and win this November."
To join the Faith Leaders Coalition, visit CarlaSands.com/FaithLeaders.
Republican Carla Sands is running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. In 2017, President Donald Trump named her Ambassador to Denmark. To learn more, visit carlasands.com. For exclusive comments or interview requests, please contact press@carlasands.com.
Contact: Nathan Brinkman
703.375.9204, press@carlasands.com
SOURCE Friends of Carla Sands
