Rugged Tablet Market to record USD 307.39 Mn growth | Driven by increasing demand from defense sector | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rugged tablet market size is expected to grow by USD 307.39 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the drivers, trends, and challenges influencing the growth of the market. The report also covers recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
The market is driven by the increasing demand for rugged tablets from the defense sector. The armed forces operate in extreme and harsh environments and hence require devices that are manufactured to endure physical damage such as drops and vibrations. This is increasing the use of rugged devices such as rugged tablets in the defense sector. These devices allow military personnel to easily access information on a real-time basis over a secure network. Besides, the defense sector across the world is rapidly evolving with the adoption of the latest mobility technologies and solutions. This has further increased the demand for rugged tablets, thereby driving the growth of the market.
As per Technavio, the growing preference for feature-rich devices will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.
Rugged Tablet Market: Growing preference for feature-rich devices
Technological advancements across construction, manufacturing, and logistics segments have increased the demand for rugged devices that come with additional features. This is encouraging vendors in the market to incorporate additional features to attract end-users. For instance, some vendors have started to offer rugged devices backed with built-in barcode scanners and RFID readers. This ensures easier data acquisition during heavy machinery maintenance and efficient tracking. Many such advancements are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Rugged Tablet Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the rugged tablet market by technology (fully-rugged tablets, semi-rugged tablets, and ultra-rugged tablets), OS (Windows, Android, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The North American region led the rugged tablet market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing adoption of the latest technologies in industrial defense sectors. Also, the growth of the logistics and retail sectors in the region is contributing to the growth of the rugged tablet market in North America. The US is the key market for rugged devices in North America. The market growth in the region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and South America.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
Rugged Tablet Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.29%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 307.39 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.03
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DT Research Inc., Emdoor information Co. Ltd., Getac Technology Corp., Handheld Group AB, Honeywell International Inc., HP Inc., JLT Mobile Computers AB, Leonardo Spa, Micro Star International Co. Ltd., MilDef Group AB, MobileDemand Corp., NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., S and T AG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Trimble Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
