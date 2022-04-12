The Combat Diaries: Meet the Frontline Heroes of WWII in this New Book

Amazon Top 100 Bestselling Author & Historian Mike Guardia recounts true stories of combat…as told by the men who lived it.
MINNEAPOLIS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harrowing tales of combat…as told by the men who lived it.
World War II was the most destructive conflict in history. At its peak, the US military drew some 16 million men into its ranks to defeat the Axis Powers. They came from every walk of life – farmers, tradesmen, teachers, lawyers, and even Hollywood celebrities. But whether they came from the wheat fields of Kansas, the streets of New York, or the backlots of Tinseltown, these everyday heroes answered the call when their country needed them. They were ordinary men who accomplished extraordinary things.
In "The Combat Diaries," author Mike Guardia recounts the harrowing tales of more than a dozen heroic veterans – including:
- A young crewman aboard PT-306, who ferried Allied spies and British Commandos onto mainland Europe.
- A young USAAF pilot who was among the few Americans to fly a British Spitfire into combat.
- A Navy combat diver ("frogman") who swam at night amongst the Japanese-held islands, diffusing underwater mines and setting demolitions to assist the Marines' amphibious assaults.
…and many more.
Members of the Greatest Generation are leaving us at the rate of several hundred per day. Indeed, the youngest veterans of World War II are now in their nineties. "The Combat Diaries" is a testament to their enduring legacy.
