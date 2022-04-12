622nd Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared by Realty Income

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation ((Realty Income, NYSE:O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 622nd consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.247 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.964 per share, is payable on May 13, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 2, 2022. The ex-dividend date for May's dividend is April 29, 2022.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 11,100 real estate properties owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 622 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 53-year operating history and increased the dividend 115 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 O. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause our actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, domestic and foreign real estate conditions, client financial health, the availability of capital to finance planned growth, volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, fluctuations in interest and currency rates, property acquisitions and the timing, terms or completion of these acquisitions, uncertainties regarding whether the anticipated benefits of our merger with VEREIT, Inc. which closed on November 1, 2021, and the spin-off of substantially all of the office properties to Orion Office REIT Inc. on November 12, 2021 will be achieved, charges for property impairments, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to limit its impact, the effects of pandemics or global outbreaks of contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, the ability of clients to adequately manage their properties and fulfill their respective lease obligations to Realty Income, the outcome of any legal proceedings to which Realty Income is a party, acts of terrorism and war, and those additional risks and factors discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of Realty Income's current operating plans and estimates. Actual plans and operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in this press release. Realty Income does not undertake any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/622nd-consecutive-common-stock-monthly-dividend-declared-by-realty-income-301524384.html

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation