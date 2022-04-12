Heroes of the Highway Fight Human Trafficking

Day & Ross empowers drivers to act and save lives

BRAMPTON, ON, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Day & Ross is partnering with Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT), a non-profit organization that works with the transportation industry to educate drivers to help combat human trafficking in their daily work.

Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery where people are bought and sold for forced labour or sex work – and it's happening right here every day. Victims of human trafficking are often targeted at truck stops and on highways. With the help of TAT, reports from drivers have led to both arrests and victim recoveries across North America.

Day & Ross is donating $100,000 as a sponsor of the organization for the second year in a row. This sponsorship not only provides TAT with funds to help educate drivers on identifying human trafficking scenarios, but also allows them to harness the power of a large trucking fleet. The two organizations work together to provide the training, resources and information truckers need to report suspicious activity.

For the first time, the TAT mobile exhibit is coming to Canada. Day & Ross is supporting this effort by hauling the exhibit across the border, and stops include the company's location in York, PA as well as their Brampton, ON Day & Ross location to help educate their drivers and employees. Featuring a theater station and actual artifacts from trafficking cases, the exhibits help tell the stories of victims and showcases the important role drivers play in combating human trafficking. All Day & Ross employees and drivers across Canada and the US have access to the online TAT training.

"Truckers are the eyes and ears of our nation's highways and are in a unique position to make a difference," says Doug Tingley, Day & Ross Chief Operating Officer, Canada. "To date, there are over 1.2 million truckers trained by Truckers Against Trafficking, making a significant difference in the fight against human trafficking."

"This partnership leverages the power of our driving team across Canada and the US. We have equipped them to make an impact by providing them with training, resources, and information about reporting suspicious activity," said Laura Dickinson, Vice President, Safety & Compliance. Laura also represents Day & Ross as part of the TAT Canada Committee.

Learn more: www.dayross.com/tat

About Day & Ross

With over 8,000 employees, drivers, and owner operators in Canada and the US, Day & Ross offers a diversified portfolio of freight and delivery solutions to top brands across North America. The company got its start by hauling potatoes out of New Brunswick in 1950. Today, their key services include LTL/TL and cross-border transportation, logistics, dedicated fleets, and residential delivery.

For over a decade, Day & Ross has been recognized consistently as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, and has been named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation for the past four years. Their commitment to safety and sustainability is rooted in their family values and their care for their employees and the communities where they work and live. dayross.com

