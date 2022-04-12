Paradise Seychelles gives Covid Tests to entire island population over Easter

The beautiful islands of the Seychelles are soon to be a Covid free paradise thanks to the support of international entrepreneur Justin Etzin. The island nation is currently experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases with a 100% increase in the previous 14 days since March 31st 2022. In a world first, the CEO and owner of the largest private Healthcare company, Seychelles Medical, Mr Justin Etzin has stepped in to support the country by offering to test the entire population of 98,000 over the Easter weekend free of charge. This incredible testing effort will help ensure that Seychelles remains one of the safest countries in the world to visit with this small island state tackling Covid 19 with testing and ensuring its population remain Covid free.
MAHE, Seychelles, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The beautiful islands of the Seychelles are known for its white sandy beaches and tropical paradise environment. Soon Seychelles hopes to also be known as a Covid free paradise.
Seychelles under the direction of the country's new President, Wavel Ramkalawan was one of the first countries to open its borders and used the private services of Seychelles Medical to test tourists so they could fly back home with a fit to fly certificate.
Seychelles Medical operates the largest Covid-19 testing laboratory in the Indian Ocean region with a state-of-the-art internationally accredited laboratory, first class dedicated testing centres and teams servicing all of the Seychelles Islands. The healthcare company provides the "fit to fly testing" service in Seychelles through its dedicated clinics. The Seychelles medical team visits every hotel in Seychelles on a daily basis and also has a testing centre based at the country's International Airport.
The private healthcare company will be offering free Covid-19 tests to all Seychellois nationals over the Easter weekend to keep Seychelles a safe country. Seychelles Medical have recently seen an increase in asymptomatic clients who whilst not showing symptoms of Covid-19 can still transmit this disease to others who may be more vulnerable.
Justin Etzin said, "We hope that by offering free tests to Seychellois this will help to combat the increase in cases by supporting the incredible work of the country's Ministry of Heath and testing a greater number of people, which will identify those who must isolate while providing others with peace of mind knowing that they are safe before seeing their family over this holiday weekend".
Etzin, who set up Seychelles Medical to assist the country's reopening efforts said "Easter is a time for celebration and for family. We want all Seychellois to be able to celebrate it safely and properly, so this is a gift from our family to yours."
Seychelles Medical operate a private COVID-19 testing service for tourists who need to be tested for their onward journey at http://www.PCRTEST.sc
Media Contact
Charlotte Hawkes, Seychelles Medical, 1 9174952020, Justin.etzin@seychellesmedicalservices.com
SOURCE Seychelles Medical
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.