Paradise Seychelles gives Covid Tests to entire island population over Easter

The beautiful islands of the Seychelles are soon to be a Covid free paradise thanks to the support of international entrepreneur Justin Etzin. The island nation is currently experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases with a 100% increase in the previous 14 days since March 31st 2022. In a world first, the CEO and owner of the largest private Healthcare company, Seychelles Medical, Mr Justin Etzin has stepped in to support the country by offering to test the entire population of 98,000 over the Easter weekend free of charge. This incredible testing effort will help ensure that Seychelles remains one of the safest countries in the world to visit with this small island state tackling Covid 19 with testing and ensuring its population remain Covid free.

MAHE, Seychelles, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The beautiful islands of the Seychelles are known for its white sandy beaches and tropical paradise environment. Soon Seychelles hopes to also be known as a Covid free paradise.

Seychelles under the direction of the country's new President, Wavel Ramkalawan was one of the first countries to open its borders and used the private services of Seychelles Medical to test tourists so they could fly back home with a fit to fly certificate.

Seychelles Medical operates the largest Covid-19 testing laboratory in the Indian Ocean region with a state-of-the-art internationally accredited laboratory, first class dedicated testing centres and teams servicing all of the Seychelles Islands. The healthcare company provides the "fit to fly testing" service in Seychelles through its dedicated clinics. The Seychelles medical team visits every hotel in Seychelles on a daily basis and also has a testing centre based at the country's International Airport.

The private healthcare company will be offering free Covid-19 tests to all Seychellois nationals over the Easter weekend to keep Seychelles a safe country. Seychelles Medical have recently seen an increase in asymptomatic clients who whilst not showing symptoms of Covid-19 can still transmit this disease to others who may be more vulnerable.

Justin Etzin said, "We hope that by offering free tests to Seychellois this will help to combat the increase in cases by supporting the incredible work of the country's Ministry of Heath and testing a greater number of people, which will identify those who must isolate while providing others with peace of mind knowing that they are safe before seeing their family over this holiday weekend".

Etzin, who set up Seychelles Medical to assist the country's reopening efforts said "Easter is a time for celebration and for family. We want all Seychellois to be able to celebrate it safely and properly, so this is a gift from our family to yours."

Seychelles Medical operate a private COVID-19 testing service for tourists who need to be tested for their onward journey at http://www.PCRTEST.sc

Media Contact

Charlotte Hawkes, Seychelles Medical, 1 9174952020, Justin.etzin@seychellesmedicalservices.com

SOURCE Seychelles Medical