LION ELECTRIC ANNOUNCES DETAILS FOR THE RELEASE OF ITS Q1 2022 RESULTS AND FOR ITS VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

MONTREAL, April 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Lion Electric Company LEV LEV ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it will release its 2022 first quarter results on May 3, 2022, after markets close. A conference call and webcast will be held on May 4, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results. The Company will also hold its virtual annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 6, 2022, at 11:00 am, via live webcast.
FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL
The Company will announce its 2022 first quarter results on May 3, 2022, after market close. A conference call will be held on May 4, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results. To participate in the conference call, please dial (226) 828-7575 or (833) 950-0062 (toll free).
A live webcast of the conference call will also be available at www.thelionelectric.com under the "Events and Presentation" page of the "Investors" section. An archive of the event will be available shortly after the conference call.
ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
This year, the Company will be holding its Annual Meeting as a completely virtual meeting, which will be conducted via live webcast on May 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The decision to hold a virtual meeting was made in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to prioritize and support the well-being of our shareholders, employees and other Meeting attendees.
All shareholders, regardless of their geographic location, will have an equal opportunity to participate at the virtual Meeting at https://web.lumiagm.com/442208210. To access the online Meeting platform, participants will need an Internet-connected device, such as laptops, computers, tablets or cellphones.
The Company's management information circular and notice of annual meeting of shareholders relating to the Meeting are available to shareholders on Lion's website at www.thelionelectric.com in the Investors section, under Events and Presentations, and have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
ABOUT LION ELECTRIC
Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.
Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.
SOURCE Lion Electric
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.