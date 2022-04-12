Endo to Announce First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc ENDP will announce its first–quarter 2022 financial results on May 5, 2022 and members of its senior management team will host a conference call and webcast on May 6, 2022 at 7:30am ET before the U.S. financial markets open.
The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 8947159. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A replay of the call will be available from May 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET until 9:30 a.m. ET on May 13, 2022 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056 International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 8947159.
A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.
About Endo International plc
Endo ENDP is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from passionate team members around the globe collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
SOURCE Endo International plc
