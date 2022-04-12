Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market (2021 to 2026) - Growing Usage in Novel Applications Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Type (Silver, Copper, Titanium dioxide), Application (Medical & Healthcare, Foods & Beverages, Building & Construction, HVAC system, Protective Clothing, Transportation), & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antimicrobial coatings market size is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2021 to USD 6.4 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% between 2021 and 2026.

The global market has witnessed growth primarily due to stringent government regulations to prevent the spread of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) and to ensure paramount safety & hygiene in the medical and healthcare sector. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for antimicrobial coatings has been increasing drastically in the medical & healthcare industry. Factors such as technological advancement, new product development, and growing adoption among several industrial applications are supporting the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market.

Silver-based antimicrobial coatings is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Silver-based antimicrobial coatings market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, both in terms of value and volume. The increase in this segment is attributed to its high efficacy rate, long-lasting effect, low toxicity, and suitability with the industrial application.

The medical & healthcare segment projected to lead the antimicrobial coatings market from 2021 to 2026

The medical & healthcare segment is the largest and fastest-growing application. Stringent government regulation pertaining to HAIs in the medical and healthcare sector supports the growth of the market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the antimicrobial coatings have gained significant attention to prevent the spread of viruses and to safeguard the patient and Hospital staff at temporary built and existing healthcare facilities. With the growing adoption and development of new medical devices and implants, incorporating antimicrobial coatings provides a boost for market growth.

North America projected to account for the maximum share of the global antimicrobial coatings market during the forecast period

North America is projected to lead the global antimicrobial coatings market from 2021 to 2026. The North American antimicrobial coatings market is driven by the rising demand from the medical & healthcare sector to inhibit the growth of bacteria and microbes, causing HAIs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US is severely impacted and had the highest number of infected people. As a preventive measure, the touch surfaces, such as beds, handles, medical devices, instruments, and protective gear, were coated with antimicrobial coatings to ensure the utmost safety of people at healthcare facilities. Also, due to the stringent regulations pertaining to the indoor air quality, the HVAC system manufacturers are incorporating antimicrobial coatings on surfaces to ensure the required air quality by inhibiting the growth of mould and bacteria.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f53avz

