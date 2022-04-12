Educational First Steps and Dallas College partner up to address current early childhood education workforce crisis

DALLAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Child development centers across North Texas are facing an unprecedented teacher shortage crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This crisis risks a devastating impact on the lives of children and their early development. In response, Educational First Steps (EFS) and Dallas College are partnering up to recruit, vet, and place Early Childhood Education college students in preschools throughout North Texas as a part of their new Federal Work Study Program. These students will play a vital role in supporting children in classrooms and mitigating the shortage impact.
When asked about the partnership, EFS President & CEO, Vickie Allen shared, "The Federal Work Study Program in partnership with Dallas College is a powerful example of what can be done when our community comes together. Through this partnership, we are directly addressing the current workforce crisis in Early Childhood Education while providing essential hands-on experience to our future leaders and teachers."
The Dean of Early Childhood Education and Early Learning at Dallas College, Heather Bryant, M.Ed. adds, "The School of Education at Dallas College is excited to partner with Educational First Steps on a Federal Work Study project. Paid work-based learning opportunities create a win-win situation for both Dallas College students and EFS childcare centers. Students can fulfill coursework practicum and internship requirements with part-time work placements while gaining valuable experience in their field of study. Childcare partners can meet critical staffing needs at a reduced rate by participating in the Federal Work Study program."
If you are interested in learning more and supporting this project, email sespiritu@educationalfirststeps.org.
ABOUT EDUCATIONAL FIRST STEPS
Based in North Texas, Educational First Steps is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to create and support high-quality early learning environments that ignite the minds of children from birth to age five. EFS delivers professional development, training, classroom resources, and business support to educators to help existing childcare centers achieve and maintain national accreditation. By investing in early childhood education, Educational First Steps helps close achievement gaps for early learners, break cycles of generational poverty for families, and create a brighter and more socially equitable tomorrow.
Contact: Savannah Espiritu
Phone: 214-824-7940 x 252
Email: sespiritu@educationalfirststeps.org
Website: www.educationalfirstseps.org
SOURCE Educational First Steps
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
