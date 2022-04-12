Newly Released Tenorshare iCareFone for LINE - Easily Transfer LINE from Android to iPhone

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare, a leading software company, has released a software called Tenorshare iCareFone for LINE. The software is used to transfer LINE between Android and iPhone, back up and restore LINE chat history on iPhone.
With Tenorshare iCareFone for LINE, everyone can easily and quickly transfer LINE from Android to iPhone using Google Drive. "It is known that LINE still doesn't provide users with a solution to transfer LINE chats from Android to iPhone directly. If you have switched to an iPhone and have no idea how to transfer your LINE chat history from Android to iPhone. You should give iCareFone for LINE a shot. You will transfer LINE chats from Android to iPhone without any hassle. And it also offers an effective way to back up and restore LINE chat history on iPhone," said Tenorshare's CEO, while introducing the new software.
Major Features Of Tenorshare iCareFone for LINE:
- Transfer LINE from Android to iPhone and vice versa
- Back up LINE to a computer for free
- Preview and selectively export LINE backup to the computer
- Quickly restore LINE backup to iOS devices without losing any data
Price and Availability:
Tenorshare iCareFone for LINE is available for macOS 12 Monterey. It supports all iPhones with the latest iOS versions. For Windows users, the price is $19.95 for a 1-month license now. Click here to see the detailed information.
Information:
https://www.tenorshare.com/icarefone-line-transfer.html
About Tenorshare
Tenorshare's focus is on the iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms and core technology study. Tenorshare provides users with solutions for data management, data recovery, password recovery, system repair and other practical mobile phone and computer essentials. Today, Tenorshare's products and services are trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.