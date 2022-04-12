CCH® Tagetik ESG & Sustainability expert solution from Wolters Kluwer helps organizations go beyond compliance to drive growth and combat risk

Gain control, meet compliance requirements and improve ESG scores while supporting strategic, sustainable growth with comprehensive CCH® Tagetik ESG & Sustainability Performance Management
NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announces CCH® Tagetik ESG & Sustainability Performance Management, further extending its comprehensive regulatory compliance offering. The pre-built expert solution combines Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives and financial performance to enable companies to create powerful ESG reporting and manage compliance requirements while driving their sustainable growth strategies.
With the more stringent EU Taxonomy taking effect from January 2023 and mounting stakeholder pressure, the office of finance, as well as compliance and ESG professionals, need complete confidence that their organization is compliant with evolving ESG requirements. CCH® Tagetik ESG & Sustainability Performance Management accelerates compliance for EU Taxonomy, GRI, SASB, and other standards and frameworks by using pre-built and extendable processes to aggregate and analyze complex data and automatically generate ESG reports for disclosure. Beyond compliance, customers benefit from better, faster decision-making, to drive sustainable growth and combat risk through the unification of ESG data with financial results, integrated plans, and scenario analysis.
"Our customers asked, and we delivered. That's why we are proud to offer our CCH® Tagetik ESG & Sustainability expert solution to ensure customers can continuously meet compliance with ease, now and in the future," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "Companies gain streamlined regulatory reporting through pre-configured content for quick implementations, and automated and scalable processes that simplify compliance. But that's not all. By embedding ESG data into financial and operational plans, companies are empowered with the insights to see ESG opportunities, identify cost savings and minimize risk."
CCH® Tagetik is a global expert solution that enables digital transformation in the office of the CFO, providing a strategic and intelligent platform for financial close & consolidation, financial & operational planning, and regulatory compliance. With its proven regulatory compliance expertise and the broadest range of regulatory products, addressing different requirements from Solvency II, IFRS, to Lease Accounting and more, CCH® Tagetik helps global enterprises to keep pace with proliferating and increasingly complex regulations.
Discover more about the new CCH® Tagetik ESG & Sustainability Performance Management here.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.
Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.
Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).
For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Media Contacts:
Beatriz Santin
CCH® Tagetik
+1 339 229 2447 office
Beatriz.santin@wolterskluwer.com
Greta Bartoli
CCH® Tagetik
+39 058396811 office
greta.bartoli@wolterskluwer.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441883/Wolters_Kluwer_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Wolters Kluwer
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.