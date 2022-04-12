TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MAY 3

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 3, to be followed by a teleconference and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The real-time, listen-only webcast can be accessed using the following link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/321965608 or on our website at www.titan-intl.com within the "Investor Relations" page under the "News & Events" menu (https://ir.titan-intl.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx). Listeners should access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the live event to download and install any necessary audio software.
A webcast replay of the teleconference will be available on our website (https://ir.titan-intl.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx) soon after the live event.
In order to participate in the real-time teleconference, with live audio Q&A, participants should use one of the following dial in numbers:
United States Toll Free: 1 844 200 6205
United States: 1 646 904 5544
All other locations: +1 929 526 1599
Participants Access Code: 629933
About Titan: Titan International, Inc. TWI is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.
