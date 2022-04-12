Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends

MIAMI, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation LEN, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on May 10, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on April 26, 2022.
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.
