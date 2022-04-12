Danaher Announces Conversion Date For Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation DHR announced today that its 4.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock"), will automatically convert into shares of the Company's Common Stock on April 15, 2022 (the "Conversion Date"). The conversion rate for each share of Preferred Stock will be 6.6632 shares of the Company's Common Stock. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares of Common Stock.
As previously announced, on April 15, 2022 holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022 will separately receive a final quarterly cash dividend of $11.875 per share on the Preferred Stock.
ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 80,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.
