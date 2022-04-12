NIELSEN TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc NLSN today announced that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th, 2022.
Nielsen will not hold an earnings conference call due to its March 29, 2022 announcement indicating the pending acquisition by a private equity consortium ("Consortium") led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation ("Evergreen"), an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. together with institutional partners (collectively, "Brookfield").
Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.
An S&P 500 company, Nielsen NLSN operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media.
Investor Relations: Sara Gubins, sara.gubins@nielsen.com
Media Relations: Connie Kim, connie.kim@nielsen.com
SOURCE Nielsen Holdings plc
