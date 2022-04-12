Samson Mow Raises $21 Million for JAN3, a New Company to Accelerate Hyperbitcoinization

Samson Mow announced the launch of JAN3, a Bitcoin technology company, at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference in Miami.
MIAMI, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Samson Mow, former CSO of Blockstream, announced the launch of his new company, JAN3, at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference in Miami. JAN3 is a Bitcoin technology company and its mission is to accelerate hyperbitcoination around the world.
"JAN3 will be focused on advancing Bitcoin and second layer technologies like Liquid and Lightning, which are the key to mass adoption and a Bitcoin circular economy," said Samson Mow, CEO of JAN3. "The company will also support my nation-state Bitcoin adoption initiatives and contribute expertise to infrastructure development projects."
The company has secured $21 million in funding at a valuation of $100 million. Investors in JAN3 include Alistair Milne, Chun Wang, Co-Founder of F2Pool, and El Zonte Capital, an investment firm launched by Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert.
"I was always looking for an opportunity to do something for Bitcoin. I believe with Samson leading it, JAN3 will be the Bitcoin company I've always wanted to exist in this space," said Chun Wang.
JAN3 will be taking over AQUA, a Bitcoin and Liquid mobile wallet from Blockstream, as well as Raretoshi, an NFT marketplace. JAN3 has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of El Salvador to build digital infrastructure for the country and Bitcoin City.
For further information, please visit jan3.com or contact press@jan3.com.
Media Contact
Vivian Cheng, JAN3, 1 7782393201, press@jan3.com
SOURCE JAN3
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.