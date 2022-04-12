Androvett Launches Podcast Dedicated to Legal Industry News

Keep It Legal features experts discussing current events and trending litigation matters
DALLAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Androvett Legal Media & Marketing is pleased to announce the launch of Keep It Legal, a podcast dedicated to current events in the legal industry broken down by experts in the law.
The podcast features guest attorneys and legal experts discussing current events, news and trends in the legal industry with host Mark Annick.
"I am thrilled to engage in more conversations with our legal partners that can be heard by a broader audience," said Mr. Annick, Androvett's senior vice president of news and public relations. "This project is a long-time coming, and we believe this content will serve a great purpose in providing in-depth analysis on our topics."
The first episode, Court is in Session, features U.S. Magistrate Judge Derek Gilliland in a conversation recorded the day before he was sworn in to his new position on the bench of the U.S. District Court for the Western District in Waco.
A now-former trial lawyer, Judge Gilliland discusses what he will expect from attorneys appearing in his court, what his appointment means for the growing intellectual property litigation docket in the Western District, advice for lawyers early in their careers and more.
The podcast can be heard on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, YouTube and most other major platforms.
About Androvett
Androvett is an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency with unparalleled experience serving the communications needs of businesses and organizations across the U.S. Now in its 26th year, Androvett has offices in Dallas, Houston and Austin.
For a complete listing of agency services, visit www.androvett.com.
Media Contact:
Alyssa Woulfe
800-559-4534
alyssa@androvett.com
SOURCE Androvett Legal Media & Marketing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.