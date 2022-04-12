Coterra Energy Schedules First-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

HOUSTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterra Energy Inc. ("Coterra" or the "Company") CTRA today announced it will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) to discuss first-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce first-quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Monday, May 2.
Conference Call Information
Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Time: 10:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM CT
Dial-in (for callers in the U.S. and Canada): (888) 550-5424
Int'l dial-in: (646) 960-0819
Conference ID: 3813676
To access the live webcast, visit the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.coterra.com. The replay will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.
About Coterra Energy
Coterra is a premier exploration and production company based in Houston, Texas with focused operations in the Permian Basin, Marcellus Shale and Anadarko Basin. We strive to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership. Learn more about us at www.coterra.com.
