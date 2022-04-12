Franklin Templeton Canada Announces ETF Cash Distributions

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced the April 2022 cash distributions for certain ETFs available to Canadian investors.
As detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of April 20, 2022 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on April 27, 2022.
Fund Name
Ticker
Type
Cash
Payment
Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimiser Active ETF
FBGO
Active
0.000000
Monthly
Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF
FCII
Active
0.443240
Monthly
FLCI
Active
0.055000
Monthly
FLCP
Active
0.046670
Monthly
FLGA
Active
0.046782
Monthly
FLGD
Smart Beta
0.053000
Monthly
FLSD
Active
0.050000
Monthly
Franklin Liberty U.S. Investment Grade Corporate ETF (CAD-Hedged)
FLUI
Active
0.097121
Monthly
FWCP
Active
0.037766
Monthly
Franklin Templeton's diverse and innovative ETF platform was built to provide better client outcomes for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca/etf.
About Franklin Templeton
Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.5 trillion (approximately CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
