Cymbiotika Launches New Vitamin B12+B6 Formula

The combination of bio-active vitamins assists with mood, memory, and bone and heart health
SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the relaunch of its Vitamin B12+B6. The redesigned, liposomal formula unites two of the most bioactive forms of Vitamin B12 and Vitamin B6 to support red blood cell production, enhance mood and memory, and boost heart and bone health.
"We pride ourselves on bringing the highest quality supplements to market, and the reformulation of Vitamin B12+B6 demonstrates our commitment to the continued improvement of Cymbiotika products in support of our customers' journey to optimal wellness," said Chervin Jafarieh, Co-Founder of Cymbiotika.
Crafted with completely plant-based ingredients, including the bio-active form of the vitamin L-methylfolate, Cymbiotika's Vitamin B12+B6 provides exceptional benefits to personal energy, mood, and heart health. All the formula's precious nutrients are encased in liposomes, to guarantee maximum absorption within the body.
"We aim to fill the nutritional gaps that challenge individuals from being in their best state of wellbeing," said Cymbiotika's CEO and Co-Founder, Shahab Elmi. "In addition to the overall health benefits that the new Vitamin B12+B6 provides, our formula contains a folate that is especially helpful to those who have a MTHFR gene mutation. This mutation is connected to health conditions such as alopecia, age-related hearing loss, blood clotting, and abnormal skeletal development."
Cymbiotika's Vitamin B12+B6 retails for $48 and is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website. Consume 12 pumps daily, on a spoon, directly into the mouth, or mixed in with a beverage of choice. For an energy boost and more balanced mood, pair it with Cymbiotika's Vitamin D3+K2+CoQ10.
Cymbiotika's formulas contain only the highest-quality bioavailable, and wild-crafted ingredients. Vitamin B12+B6 contains ZERO chemicals, animal products, GMOs, fish, soy, wheat, gluten, corn, dairy, lactose, eggs, yeast, sugar, solvents, alcohols, binders, flavors, additives, preservatives, coloring, fragrance, silicone, and BPA. For more details, please visit: www.cymbiotika.com.
Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best," Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com.
SOURCE Cymbiotika
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.