Von Keomaxay Joins Colonial Savings, F.A.'s Arlington Bank Division as Senior Relationship Manager

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Von Keomaxay has joined Colonial Savings, F.A.'s Arlington Bank Division as their newest Senior Relationship Manager. Von will work within Colonial's growing Commercial Banking Division to maintain existing business banking relationships, develop new commercial banking relationships and provide leadership, training and support to loan officers and other banking staff.
Von has an extensive background of growing and nurturing commercial banking relationships and brings with him more than 24-years of experience in the banking and finance industry, helping business owners achieve success by providing tailored solutions to reach their business goals.
"We are excited to welcome Von to Colonial's growing Commercial Banking Division," said Brent Davis, DFW Commercial Bank President. "Von has a proven history as a dynamic and versatile commercial banking officer. We look forward to his expertise as we continue to expand our commercial banking portfolio around North Texas."
About Colonial
Founded in 1952 as Fort Worth Mortgage Corporation, today Colonial is a national, multi-service financial institution headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. A federally chartered thrift, Colonial is one of the largest servicers of residential mortgage loans in the United States, with a servicing portfolio of $26 Billion. Colonial operates three mortgage origination divisions, Colonial National Mortgage, a leading retail mortgage lender; CU Members Mortgage, which provides mortgage services credit unions nationwide; and Community Bankers Mortgage, which provides mortgage origination and servicing to community banks as well as a network of eight consumer/commercial banks located throughout North Central Texas. The privately held company provides a full array of personal and business financial products and originates approximately $1.5 billion in FHA, VA, Jumbo, Conventional, Condo and innovative Single Close Construction loans annually. For additional information, please visit GoColonial.com
SOURCE Colonial Savings, F.A.
