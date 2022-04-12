ñol

DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Burns & Levinson Announces Andrea Dunbar Rejoins Private Client Group

by PRNewswire
April 12, 2022 3:15 PM | 3 min read

BOSTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that Andrea Dunbar has rejoined the firm as a partner in its Private Client Group. Dunbar was previously a partner at the firm before leaving to serve as an Assistant Judicial Case Manager at the Massachusetts Probate and Family Court in Bristol County, Massachusetts.

Dunbar is a member of Burns & Levinson's Divorce & Family Law, Fiduciary Litigation and Trusts & Estates practices, where she focuses on all aspects of probate and family court litigation and estate planning in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. This includes divorce, paternity, child custody, alimony, modifications, will contests, representation of trustees, executors and beneficiaries, guardianships and conservatorships.

Dunbar joined the firm in 2010 after working as a judicial law clerk at the Massachusetts Probate and Family Court for two years upon graduating from law school. She received her J.D., cum laude, from Roger Williams University School of Law in 2008 and her B.A., summa cum laude, from Salve Regina University in 2005.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

Contact:


Amy Blumenthal

Kristen Weller

Blumenthal & Associates

Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

617.879.1511

617.345.3555

amyb@blumenthalpr.com

kweller@burnslev.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burns--levinson-announces-andrea-dunbar-rejoins-private-client-group-301524229.html

SOURCE Burns & Levinson

